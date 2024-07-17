A WORKER at a Burntwood building firm has been recognised in a national awards scheme.

Matthew Williams, a site manager for Cameron Homes, has been honoured in the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

He was one of 449 individuals in the UK to receive the award.

Matthew said:

“Receiving an NHBC Pride in the Job Award is a huge accomplishment. “It’s something I’ve been striving for and wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team that work alongside me to ensure every home we build meets the Cameron quality standard. “This award is a true recognition of the team’s dedication to safe sites and quality-built homes.” Matthew Williams

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said:

“Having outstanding site managers like Matthew is essential for the success of each development and our continued growth as we step into our 30th year.” Paul Morrissey