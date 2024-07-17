A MAN who told police that he was intending to use a stash of cocaine they found on him to celebrate his birthday has been found guilty of drug offences.

In February 2021, officers witnessed Lloyd Hutchings exchanging drugs with another man on a car park in the Lichfield area.

The 35-year-old, from Fradley, and a vehicle were searched. Cocaine, £1,060 in cash and a mobile phone were recovered.



Hutchings was found guilty of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine), being concerned in offer to supply (cocaine) and possession of criminal property at Stafford Crown Court.



He was released on bail until a sentencing hearing on 27th September.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Bryan from Staffordshire Police said:

“We’re committed to putting those who deal drugs before the courts. “I hope this verdict sends out a clear message that those involved in these activities will be pursued and brought to justice.” Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Bryan