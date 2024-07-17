A LICHFIELD decorating supplies company is celebrating 40 years in business.

Established by Bob and Linda Holden in 1984, Decor Supplies serves both the public and the trade.

The company is still family-run and will mark the milestone with a Birthday Bonanza event at its Britannia Way base between 9am and 4pm on 3rd August.

As well as special offers and demonstrations on the day, a charity raffle is also taking place in aid of St Giles Hospice.

A spokesperson said:

“The charity was chosen due to a very personal connection with the business. “After a long battle with cancer, Linda Holden spent her final days being cared for by the amazing staff at St Giles Hospice and the 40th birthday of Decor Supplies provided a perfect opportunity to help raise funds for the amazing work they do. “There will be prizes donated by wallpaper and paint suppliers, and some fantastic local businesses.”

Tickets for the raffle are £1 and can be purchased in store up until 2pm on the day of the Birthday Bonanza event. Alternatively, people can call 01543 263327.