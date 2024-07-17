LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines claimed his third win of the season on his return to the 2024 Hunts Kart Racing Club Championship at Kimbolton.

Random draws were used to set the grid for each of the three heats in the Mini Inter class, where the city youngster was up against 24 other drivers.



Starting from 12th in heat one, the Synergy Factory driver made progress up the order to secure third.



The second race of the day saw Lines drawn in 18th place on the starting grid.

Despite a false start, the reigning British O Plate champion made his way forward, making up 13 places to claim fifth position at the end of the eleven-lap heat.



He enjoyed a third place spot for the final heat race of the day – and swiftly took the lead in the opening corners on route to a win which also saw a fastest lap of the day.

Using the points scored, Lines finished in second place in the Intermediate Classification, putting him on the front row for the final.



Staying in second for the opening two laps, the Lichfield racer then made the move for the lead of the race at the first corner on lap three.

Despite constant pressure throughout the remaining laps, Lines stayed out front to claim his third victory of the season.

With six rounds complete, the Lichfield driver sits in second place in the standings, three points behind championship leader Oliver Spencer.