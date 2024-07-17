LICHFIELD’S new MP says the King’s Speech will “take the brakes off Britain”.

A number of new measures were outlined as the new Labour government unveiled its plans for the country.

They include changes designed to speed up the planning system, the development of a new state-owned energy company, a crackdown on water companies, plans to renationalise passenger rail services and a new employment rights bill.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said the speech showed the government had a clear pathway to boosting communities across the country.

“This a plan that will mean more jobs, better transport, new homes and investment in the infrastructure we need – ultimately, it’s an agenda to take the brakes off Britain and get Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages moving again. “After 14 wasted years, we finally have a real plan to create wealth in every community – including right here. “This is a government in the service of working people, and this King’s Speech is a great start to a decade of national renewal.” Dave Robertson

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned that change would not come overnight, but insisted his party’s proposals showed that the “era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over”.

Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said:

“The King’s Speech will help deliver the change that families and businesses in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages have been crying out for.” Cllr Colin Ball