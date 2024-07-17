THE Lichfield Festival may have only just finished, but preparations to support the 2025 edition are already underway.

A concert by pianist Junyan Chen will be hosted by the Lichfield Festival Friends at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd September.

She will perform works by Beethoven, Amy Beach, Liszt and Bartok – the programme which she is preparing for the Leeds International Piano Competition only days later.

A spokesperson said:

“Junyan Chen appeared to great acclaim as a Lichfield Festival Young Artist in July 2022, and has reinforced her reputation among the world’s top young pianists since then. “Her confident playing, characterised by virtuoso technique, warmth and vibrancy, has graced many prestigious venues, and later in the year she has also been selected to compete in the International Piano Competition of Orleans. “It is a compliment to her Lichfield audience that she has chosen to return here to give this recital in preparation for the two competitions.” Lichfield Festival Friends spokesperson

Tickets are £20 adults and £10 under 18s. To book visit www.trybooking.com/uk/DOWU.