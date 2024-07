A WINE tasting and food pairing event is returning to Whittington.

Main Street Cafe will host the event with wine supplier Buzzards Valley at 7pm on 23rd August.

A spokesperson said:

“Try a selection of local sparkling, white, rose and red wines in a relaxed environment. “The wine will be paired with delicious food.” Main Street Cafe spokesperson

Tickets are £35 and can be booked online.