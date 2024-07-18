LICHFIELD City’s assistant manager has praised the new faces in the squad after victory in their latest pre-season clash.

A solitary strike from Jack Edwards secured a 1-0 win at Racing Club Warwick on Tuesday night (16th July).

The fixture also saw Callum Rudd make his first appearance after joining from Atherstone Town.

Ivor Green’s number two Wayne Chapman said:

“Callum looked excellent during his first appearance for us. He was very composed and his distribution was fantastic. “He’s a leader – he’s very quick, good in the air and organises players well. He’s coming in from Atherstone who are probably the best supported team in the league and he’s joining us where the crowds are growing and growing every week. “To bring him in as his former side’s player of the year last year is brilliant for us.” Wayne Chapman

City’s assistant boss was also full of praise his side’s other summer acquisitions.

“It’s a little bit disappointing when you lose players at the end of the season, but you’ve got to get the business done early and we feel we’ve done that. “We’ve signed what I believe is the best right back in the league in James Wilcock. He adds a lot of strength to the squad. “I’m also really excited to see Max Dixon and Jack Arnold come in and play up front this season. “Arnold played against us in the JW Hunt Cup final and looked a menace all night long. With Dixon, if we can get him back to full fitness, there’s no one better.” Wayne Chapman