BEACON Park has achieved accreditation from a national scheme.
The Green Flag Award was presented to Lichfield District Council to honour the work to make the open space enjoyable for local residents.
Cllr Philip Whitehouse, cabinet member responsible for parks, said:
“I am thrilled that Beacon Park has received the Green Flag Award.
“We have always taken great pride in the area and for it to be recognised with this honour is really very special.
“Our staff work extremely hard to maintain the park with visitors attracted to events and activities here from around the country.
“It is a great place for families to enjoy their leisure time together and is also renowned for its beautiful flower displays in the Museum Gardens.
“Beacon Park is one of the district’s jewels and the Green Flag Award is much deserved.”Cllr Philip Whitehouse
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.
Award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said:
“I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Beacon Park on achieving a Green Flag Award.
“Beacon Park is a vital green space for communities in Lichfield District to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.
“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.
“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”Paul Todd MBE