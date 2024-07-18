BEACON Park has achieved accreditation from a national scheme.

The Green Flag Award was presented to Lichfield District Council to honour the work to make the open space enjoyable for local residents.

Cllr Philip Whitehouse, cabinet member responsible for parks, said:

“I am thrilled that Beacon Park has received the Green Flag Award.

“We have always taken great pride in the area and for it to be recognised with this honour is really very special.

“Our staff work extremely hard to maintain the park with visitors attracted to events and activities here from around the country.

“It is a great place for families to enjoy their leisure time together and is also renowned for its beautiful flower displays in the Museum Gardens.

“Beacon Park is one of the district’s jewels and the Green Flag Award is much deserved.”

Cllr Philip Whitehouse