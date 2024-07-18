A COUNCILLOR says she hopes plenty of people will turn out for a “super family Saturday” at the Burntwood Wakes.

The free event will be held at Burntwood Leisure Centre from midday to 4pm on Saturday (20th July).

It will feature activities and entertainment including a climbing wall, caving experience, fairground rides for children, a ferris wheel and dodgems, inflatables, as well as market stalls, community and charity stalls, food and a buskers tent.

There will also be a special guest appearance from former X Factor finalist Wagner at 3.30pm.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Burntwood Town Council is delighted once again to provide a free family Wakes event. “We hope the weather will be favourable, but even if it is not, the event will still proceed with many exciting things for people of all ages to be involved in, so please come along and participate and really enjoy a super family Saturday. “The Burntwood Wakes would not be possible without the support of our sponsors so thank you to the Noel Sweeney Foundation, London Cambridge Properties, Lichfield District Council and the We Love Lichfield Fund.” Cllr Di Evans