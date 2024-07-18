THE Lichfield Festival has been boosted by a £2,000 donation.

The money came from Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions intiative.

The annual festival runs each July and sees thousands of people attend a range of arts events across the city.

Caroline King, head of development at the Lichfield Festival, said:

“We are hugely grateful to Persimmon Homes West Midlands for supporting the Lichfield Festival. “Their support will help deliver the Lichfield Festival for the enjoyment of everyone in the community.” Caroline King

Daniel Hassall, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“It’s a delight to be able to offer this donation to the Lichfield Festival, allowing such a key cultural event to have a further positive impact on people in the city and beyond.” Daniel Hassall