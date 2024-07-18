LICHFIELD student Alfie Johnson may only be 19-years-old but he’s already on the path to follow in the footsteps of legendary movie directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg.

Currently studying for a Bachelor’s degree in filmmaking at Nottingham Trent University, the talented teen has created a mini-series that’s a unique take on the superhero genre.

Drawing inspiration from contemporary shows like The Boys, Heroes and Misfits, Alfie’s mini-series, Omnipotent, is already garnering positive feedback which he says he is “incredibly proud of”.

He first penned a draft of his mini-series in 2019 when he was aged just 14. It follows the story of five university students who gain superpowers as a result of a malfunctioning power plant.

However, unlike typical superhero tales, Alfie’s series delves deep into the personal lives of its characters, exploring themes of relationships and childhood trauma against the backdrop of their newfound abilities.

He said:

“It focuses more on the characters individually and touches up on things like relationships and childhood trauma in contrast to the greater superhero tropes. “When your average person hears superheroes, they think of formulaic Marvel stories, but my mini-series does something different. “In a landscape where audiences are beginning to feel ‘superhero fatigue’ I wanted to offer a fresh perspective, showcasing superheroes in a unique and compelling way. “I just hope people are entertained by it. That’s the main reason I do what I do because I feel an enormous sense of satisfaction just from the ability to entertain people.” Alfie Johnson

Looking ahead, Alfie dreams of creating films exclusively for online platforms like YouTube. He believes this medium offers the most creative freedom, allowing filmmakers to take on various roles and maintain significant creative control over their work.

Alfie, who has two years left on his degree course, explained:

“It’s the only way in filmmaking to be in charge of the majority of different job roles and to have the most creative input in your own work without having to be a big and established name in the film industry.” Alfie Johnson