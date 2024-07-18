A LOCAL group has enjoyed a teddy bears’ picnic to mark their tenth anniversary.

The Beaudesert Toddle and Tumble Baby and Toddler Group, which meets from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesdays at Cannock Wood and Gentleshaw Village Hall, first welcomed children in June 2014.

It has since flourished and now has between 40 and 50 children and their parents and carers attending.

Led by Jo Blank and Trish McElroy, the group is also supported by a team of volunteers, many of whom have been helping out since it began.