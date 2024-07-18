A LOCAL organisation is among the recipients of funding to boost environmental projects.

Woodhouse Farm and Garden received the money from the Staffordshire EnviroGrant programme.

It will be used to set up a new food waste education scheme.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“As a county council we are committed to making Staffordshire sustainable and improving our environment, but we can’t do that without the help of community groups. “That’s why, together with Veolia, we wanted to award funding to voluntary and community groups of all sizes across the county. It’s a great opportunity that’s not only benefiting local communities but also helps to improve the environment in which we all live. “It’s great to see such a wide range of groups being funded and I wish them well with their projects and look forward to seeing the results.” Cllr Simon Tagg

Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia, said:

“We are delighted that through EnviroGrant we can support these projects. “I look forward to seeing how the groups make the most of their awards.” Steve Mitchell