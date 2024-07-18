A TOY retailer will open a new outlet in a Lichfield store next week.

Toys R Us will host a grand opening at WHSmith in the Three Spires shopping centre from 8.30am to 1pm on 27th July.

The brand has returned to the high street after being revived following its closure in 2018.

To mark the Lichfield opening, mascot Geoffrey Giraffe will cut the ribbon. The first 50 children visiting will also get a goody bag worth £20.

Ian Sanders, group commercial development director at WHSmith, said:

“We’re really excited to be opening Toys R Us in Lichfield. “WHSmith is known for being the hub of the high street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. “We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.” Ian Sanders

Products on offer include the likes of Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows and Star Wars.

Lichfield is one of 30 WHSmith stores across the country opening a Toys R Us this year.