CHASETOWN will welcome an Aston Villa XI to the Scholars Ground this weekend in their latest pre-season contest.

Mark Swann’s men drew both games in their double-header last weekend, as a goal apiece from Ben Lund and Oli Hayward were cancelled out by Brocton, while the other fixture resulted in a 1-1 draw against Eccleshall.

The Scholars are now expecting to host a big crowd this weekend as they take on a claret and blue XI from Premier League side Aston Villa.

New mascot, Stan the Stag is expected to make his Scholars Ground debut for the pre-season blockbuster tomorrow (20th July) too and will be available for photos with fans before the game and during the half-time interval

Following the encounter – which kicks off at 2pm – Chasetown will play another double-header of friendlies against neighbours Lichfield City and Sutton Coldfield next Saturday (27th July), before wrapping up their pre-season campaign with a trip to Stourbridge.