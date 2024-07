HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will be desperate to get their campaign back on track and end a winless run when they travel to Pelsall this weekend.

The visitors have slipped to eighth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after a series of defeats, including an agonising one wicket loss against Beacon last time out.

Standing in their way tomorrow (20th July) will be a Pelsall side who won by eight wickets at Tamworth last weekend.

Play starts at 12.30pm.