A LICHFIELD auctioneer has pulled out all of the stops to surprise a member of staff who has clocked up half a century with the company.

Accounts head Sue French began working for Richard Winterton Auctioneers in 1974 when she was aged 17.

But the company convinced her that a party at The School House in Weeford was a celebration to mark 160 years of the company – and was left shocked as bosses revealed her half a century with the firm and welcomed guests including family members.

Sue said:

“It was such a wonderful surprise – I had absolutely no idea. “I can’t believe it has been 50 years since I started at Wintertons. “I’d really like to thank Richard and Jan Winterton, who I love to bits, my sister, brother-in-law and lovely friends for making this journey to celebrate with me. And of course Rob, my wonderful husband. “It’s not just about me, it’s about being with the Winterton family which I have absolutely loved for 50 years. “I have made so many friends during this time and I want to thank those special colleagues and customers who have made this such a special place to work. “I will always remember this celebration. It’s been fantastic – thank you very much.” Sue French

The celebration saw 85 guests enjoy a three-course meal followed by live band Ruby Bridge at The School House.

Richard said:

“We’ve always had wonderful staff who have been with us for many years. People stay and become part of our family. “Sue has known me since I was eight years old. She really is part of the family. “Not only does she run the accounts department, there is so much she has done behind the scenes over the years to ensure the business has flourished. “This is a big thank you from Jan and I for everything Sue has done for us all. We’re proud to call her our friend.” Richard Winterton