A LICHFIELD author is hoping that her new book will be the perfect summer holiday story for families.

Hector The Hermit Crab Finds A New Home is the fifth children’s book written by Iona Chisholm.

It follows the story of the title character who has grown too big for his shell and must find a new one.

The book is illustrated with photographs of Iona’s handmade puppets and scenery.

She said:

“As a family, we have had such fun on our seaside holidays and love rock pooling – I hope that this book helps children to fall in love with the seaside and its rock pool creatures this summer, as well as teach children how important it is to care for the sea and everything in it.” Iona Chisholm

Hector The Hermit Crab Finds A New Home is available on Amazon now as an ebook for 99p and a paperback for £6.99.