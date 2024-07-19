A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after scooping a host of awards.

Executive Carers came away from the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards with accolades in all four of the categories they entered.

Winners include Vee Harbord who took the Newcomer to Care Dignity Champion honour – and marked it by drawing on her musical theatre background to perform At Last while accepting the award.

Other success saw Sarah Tregear, Sarah Jones and Kayleigh Jones all scoop prizes.

Sara Bennett, owner and registered manager of Executive Carers, said:

“We are absolutely delighted for our staff. This recognition is a testament to our brilliant team and the exceptional care they provide. “It’s a well-deserved acknowledgment not only for our team but for all carers who look after the elderly and vulnerable in our community. “Care often gets a bad press, but it is a true vocation, and we need to do more to recognise and reward these wonderful workers. “A big thank you to the county council for organising this event and supporting local commissioned services.” Sara Bennett