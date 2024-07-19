A LICHFIELD business has helped keep visitors at a local festival refreshed by sponsoring thousands of eco-friendly cups.

Travel management business Access Bookings teamed up with Lichfield Arts for the Fuse Festival.

It saw the company’s logo appear on the 4,000 cups used during the Beacon Park event.

Adam Hall, from Access Bookings, said:

“Providing the eco-friendly cups aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and allows us to contribute to a cleaner, greener Lichfield, as well as supporting a much loved local event.” Adam Hall