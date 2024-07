PEOPLE are being invite to find out more about a local crematorium at an open day.

Lichfield and District Crematorium on Fradley Lane in Fradley will host the event from 11am to 2.30pm on 3rd August.

A spokesperson said:

“We are offering tours of the chapel, gardens and crematory where you will be able to find out more about the services we provide.”

For more details call 01283 791564.