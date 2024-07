A MAN has been charged in connection with a fatal attack by two dogs in Stonnall last year.

Ian Price, 52, died following the incident outside a property on Main Road on 14th September 2023.

Staffordshire Police say James Trimble-Pettit, 31, of Fradley, has now been charged with two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.