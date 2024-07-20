SWIMMERS are raising money in memory of a local fundraiser.

The team from Burntwood Swimming Club will cover the equivalent of the distance from Burntwood to Paris ahead of the start of the Olympic Games.

The effort will see them complete a total of 20,840 lengths of the pool at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

They are due to cover the final stretch of the distance this weekend.

Money raised from the big swim will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust in honour of local fundraiser Stephen Sutton.

The fundraiser was given an official start by Stephen’s friend Chris Bullock who joined the swimming club’s chairman Adrian Bates to fire the starting gun.