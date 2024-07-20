AN event in Lichfield will see crafters selling off their unwanted supplies at bargain prices.

The Chase Handmade sale will take place at Boley Park Community Hall from 11am to 2pm on 27th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Lots of people love to craft and its excellent for our mental health, but it can be expensive to buy supplies so we thought this would be a fabulous idea both to help crafters sell off the mountains of supplies we will never get around to using – and more importantly to help more people get crafting.” Chase Handmade spokesperson