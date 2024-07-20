MORE dates have been added for the Lichfield Garrick pantomime – oh, yes they have!

Jack and The Beanstalk will now run until 12th January 2025, the city theatre has confirmed.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to extremely popular demand, this year’s festive feast will now have even more opportunities to catch fan favourites Sam Rabone, Ben Thornton and Gill Jordan on the Garrick stage. “With thousands of tickets already sold, don’t miss this year’s giant production.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For ticket details call 01543 412121 or visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com.