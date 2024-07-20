THE National Memorial Arboretum has been honoured with a Green Flag Award.

The Alrewas venue joins Beacon Park in receiving the accolade from Keep Britain Tidy.

It recognises the work carried out to manage and maintain the green spaces at the arboretum.

The 150-acre garden and woodland site was scored across eight performance categories to assess eligibility.. This followed the submission of a detailed five-year plan containing information about the site and outlining strategic objectives.

In addition to maintaining the existing landscape, the arboretum grounds team has undertaken several new projects over the past year, including the recent refurbishment of the Shot at Dawn memorial.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Caring for the 150-acre arboretum is a never-ending task and its fantastic that our efforts have been acknowledged with a fourth consecutive Green Flag. “Our incredible team work relentlessly to keep our landscape and memorials in pristine condition for hundreds of thousands of visitors to explore, while following sustainable estate management practices to ensure they are preserved for future generations.” Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum