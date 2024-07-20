LICHFIELD Cricket Club will host Milford Hall this weekend in their latest league encounter.

The city side gave their battle against relegation a vital boost last time out with a six-wicket win over Aldridge.

The result saw Lichfield climb back up to tenth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division table, moving ahead of neighbours Cannock in the fight against the drop.

Adam Braddock and his side will now be hoping to take their newfound form into a tough test against promotion pushing Milford Hall, who have won all their previous five encounters.

Play starts at 12.30pm today (20th July).