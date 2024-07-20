SIX garages in Armitage could be demolished if plans are approved.

Bromford has applied for permission to knock down the structures at Millmoor Avenue.

A planning statement said:

“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be be better served as a parking area for local residents. “Due to their method of construction, they cannot be guaranteed to be watertight and therefore are not ideal for the storage of items.”

