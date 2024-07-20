PROUD pupils at a Lichfield school have been finding out about a charity art trail they have played a part in.

St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants has seen dozens of decorated sculptures placed at locations across Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth.

Among the designs was one created by Saxon Hill Academy – one of 40 mini-elephants featuring in the trail.

Suzanne Walters, assistant headteacher at Saxon Hill Academy, said:

“When we heard about the March of the Elephants, we knew that this was a wonderful opportunity to both support St Giles and to include our pupils in a collaborative arts project that they could all enjoy and participate in. “Our elephant, called Saxon, represents our ‘zones of regulation’, which is one of our key wellbeing strategies we use in school to help pupils understand their emotions using four colours to represent different feelings. “Saxon’s colourful appearance represents the feelings of every pupil.” Suzanne Walters

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We were absolutely delighted with the design Saxon Hill Academy came up with for their elephant. “The meaning behind Saxon’s colourful appearance is truly touching, reflecting the school’s commitment to emotional wellbeing. “It’s heartening to see how the students have engaged with this project, and we hope it will encourage many families to explore the trail over the summer.” Georgia Haynes

For more information about St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants, visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.