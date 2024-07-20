A PACKED programme of free sporting activities is on offer for youngsters during the summer holidays.

Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team will run sessions in things such as kickboxing, street dance, football, soft archery, glow sports and multi-sports.

The activities are aimed at seven to 19-year-olds and will be run by qualified coaches

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Our summer activity programme is designed to encourage young people to be more active, for longer and more often. “There is a wide variety of sessions on offer and we hope many young people will come along to take part and enjoy themselves.” Andy Smith

For more details and the activity timetable visit the Active Lichfield website.