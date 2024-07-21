THE popular Play in the Parks sessions are returning to Burntwood during the school holidays.

The Burntwood Town Council events will run from 11am to 3pm on Mondays and Wednesdays between 29th July and 21st August.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Burntwood Town Council is delighted to once again be offering our very popular Play in the Parks events for families during the school holidays. “Free activities and entertainment will be provided – and at our two events at Burntwood Leisure Centre a packed lunch and drink for children will be available thanks to sponsorship from the Noel Sweeney Foundation. “These events would not be possible without generous support from our partner organisations St John’s Community Church, Platinum Boxing and Spar, as well as our sponsors The Noel Sweeney Foundation, Morrisons and Spar. We are indebted to them for their help.” Cllr Di Evans

The sessions will take place on:

29th July at Chase Terrace Park

31st July at Redwood Park

5th August at Burntwood Leisure Centre

7th August at Burntwood Park

12th August at Redwood Park

14th August at Burntwood Leisure Centre

19th August at Chase Terrace Park

21st August at Springhill Academy