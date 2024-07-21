AN MP will be hosting an advice surgery for residents in Shenstone.
Sarah Edwards, who represents the Tamworth constituency, will host the session between 10.30am and 11.30am on 27th July.
Appointments can be booked by emailing [email protected].
