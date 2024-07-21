PLANS for 500 new homes on land in Fradley have been rejected.

Developers had applied for planning permission for the development off Hay End Lane.

As well as new homes, it would have included playing girls and a sports pavilion.

But a Lichfield District Council planning report said the land was not currently earmarked for homes.

“Overall, the proposal is considered to be unacceptable in principle in terms of the site not been an allocated housing site given the withdrawal of the draft Local Plan 2040 and is therefore housing located in the open countryside. “Lichfield District Council can currently demonstrate over nine years of housing land supply. While the provision of affordable housing, the delivery of new infrastructure, playing pitches, open spaces and other deliverables are considered in the planning balance, this does not outweigh the conflict and significant departure from the spatial strategy for new housing in the adopted Local Plan.” Planning report

Other issues were also identified which would not meet the council’s conditions for new homes.

“The proposed housing mix and affordable housing provision does not accord with planning policy. “Following several rounds of consultation, the proposals lack comprehensive assessment and details of the internal road system and fails to demonstrate that there would not be unacceptable impact on the surrounding highway network, with several key junctions inadequately assessed. “While the applicant has agreed to contribute towards the provision of secondary school places to mitigate the impact of the proposals, following several rounds of correspondence, the applicant has not formally agreed to the requested primary school contribution.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.