AN award-winning writer and performer has returned to her old school in Lichfield to help inspire drama stars of the future.

Katie Arnstein paid the visit to The Friary School as part of her work as the Lichfield Festival’s associate artist.

She worked with GCSE and Sixth Form students to write and perform monologues.

The project was inspired by the music of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as part of Lichfield Festival’s ASPIRE! Learning and Participation programme.

Following the workshop, students shared The Friary Seasons at The Hub at St Mary’s as part of the city-wide arts festival.

Katie said:

“It’s been such a privilege to come back to The Friary and work with these incredible students. “Not only have they completely blown me away with their talent and creativity but also their teamwork, collaboration and positivity. “Their self-penned monologues are a showcase of comedy, poetry, drama, honesty and warmth from these brilliant young people.” Katie Arnstein