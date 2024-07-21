Young people in Staffordshire have helped develop a new short film to help raise awareness of the impact of bullying on children in care.

They worked with Staffordshire Virtual School and Vamos Theatre to produce the ten-minute film, writing the script and starring in it themselves.

Misunderstood is based on lived experiences of young people being bullied at school due to being in care. It highlights their feelings of isolation and being misunderstood.

The film and resource pack are now being used to help anyone working with children and young people to help improve their understanding of the issues they face.

It has also received praise from the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel De Souza.

She said:

“It was a pleasure to watch this brilliant and incredibly moving short film, produced by a group of brave care-experienced young people from Staffordshire. “The harsh realities of the online world and bullying are creatively portrayed in a way that can resonate with all young people, but particularly those from the care-experienced community. “I want to thank this talented group of young people for creating this touching film, raising awareness as to what too many young people are facing today, and for demonstrating the role adults must play to support these children in a way which is sensitive to their lived experience.” Dame Rachel De Souza

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a wonderful film and training resource and I’m extremely proud of our young people who helped develop it. “Since rolling out the training, we’ve noticed a better understanding of the matter by professionals and it’s great to be able to share it with other councils.” Cllr Mark Sutton