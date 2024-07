A BUMPER crowd turned out to see Chasetown take on a youthful Aston Villa side in pre-season.

The Scholars Ground saw more than 1,000 supporters turn up for the fixture.

Villa named a number of their promising youngsters including Lino Sousa – a recent signing from Arsenal – and first team manager Unai Emery’s son Lander.

The game was settled by a Kobei Moore second half goal.

