HAMMERWICH Cricket Club were left feeling frustrated as the weather halted their hopes of ending a winless run.

They looked to be in a commanding position after being sent in to bat at Pelsall, with Callum Brodrick’s 111 and a knock of 112 from Scott Elstone helping them to a total of 302 all out.

But the weather meant the hosts never batted any of their overs, with no further play possible.