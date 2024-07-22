A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after winning an award for customer service.

Ansons Solicitors received the hnour at the Nachural Summer Business Dinner and Awards.

The company claimed the top prize in the Customer Service Excellence award category, as well as being a finalist for the Enterprise of the Year title.

Martin de Ridder, managing director at Ansons Solicitors, said:

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients. “Being a finalist for Enterprise of the Year is also a testament to our team’s hard work and innovative approach.” Martin de Ridder