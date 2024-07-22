A WORKSHOP at a Shenstone garden centre will offer advice to help people get the best out of their allotments.

Dobbies will host the events at 10.30am and 3.30pm every Wednesday in August to mark National Allotment Week.

The Grow How workshops will tackle topics like choosing the best late-summer crops, pruning fruits and readying plots for upcoming holidays.

The sessions are free but visitors are asked to donate to the Stroke Association.

Nigel Lawton, from Dobbies, said:

“Growing your own produce is something that we’re really passionate about at Dobbies. “It is also growing in popularity, as many gardeners recognise the benefits of growing fresh produce in both the taste and the positive impact it can have on physical and mental health. “A thriving allotment isn’t just about delicious homegrown produce, it’s about getting your hands dirty, enjoying the outdoors and feeling a sense of accomplishment. “We’re thrilled to be working alongside our friends at the Stroke Association to encourage gardeners of all abilities to learn valuable skills and discover how allotments can benefit wellbeing at our Grow How sessions in the Shenstone store.” Nigel Lawton

For more information about Dobbies’ Grow How August session in the Shenstone store, visit www.dobbies.com\events.