A SUMMER scheme for kids is ready for blast off.

Space is funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner and brings together public, voluntary and private sector organisations to provide activities for youngsters.

Last year saw almost 10,000 young people aged between eight and 17 take part.

The 2024 Space scheme will run from 29th July to 30th August.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Space clearly makes a difference, providing positive, memorable experiences for many, while diverting some away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.



“The activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them. “The Space scheme is an excellent example of how money recovered from the proceeds of crime can be used to benefit our communities and create opportunities for our young people. “Activities are now available to book online and I am looking forward to calling in to some sessions to see the scheme in action.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

For more details and to book sessions visit www.staffordshirespace.uk.