WHITTINGTON Cricket Club took the local bragging rights as they won their home clash with Hammerwich 2nds.

After being put in to bat first, the hosts saw Safeer Ahmad top score with 39 before being caught by Thomas Spears off the bowling of Adam Millard.

Spears was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-16 as Whittington were eventually dismissed for 158.

The reply saw Hammerwich climb to 94-4 before the run out of opener Iftikar Ali for 30 after he had looked to be building the foundations for a strong innings.

Oliver Jennings lost his wicket with the score at 111-5, sparking a mini-collapse as the visitors slipped to 114-8.

The Whittington bowling attack eventually finished the job as they dismissed Hammerwich for 129 to claim a 29 run victory.