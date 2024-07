POLICE are trying to trace a van after it was stolen from a hotel car park near Lichfield.

The white Ford Transit, with a registration plate beginning FL65, was taken from the Holiday Inn Express car park at Wall between 7.30pm and 8.30pm yesterday (22nd July).

The vehicle contained power tools and was seen heading towards Stonnall after the incident. It is believed the van was in convoy with a Ford Kuga.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 661 of 22nd July.