A COLLECTION of art and pottery has sold for more than £13,600 at auction.

The lots included studio pottery from the mid to late 20th century by some of the UK’s most respected artists plus a number of paintings.

The collection belonging to a single owner was sold by Lichfield’s Richard Winterton Auctioneers this week.

Highlights included John Maltby’s sculpture Wise King, which sold for £2,900 to an online bidder, and Joan Gillchrest’s oil painting Early Morning At St Ives Harbour which went for £1,050.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This was a fantastic collection lovingly put together by a Staffordshire woman over the past 30 years. “Our client’s passion for the field and love for beautiful art shone through the entire collection. “We’re delighted to achieve such an impressive and well-deserved result at auction.” Richard Winterton