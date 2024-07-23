LICHFIELD karting star Finlay Lines conquered the 2024 Shenington Super Prix.

The city youngster has secured a place in the IAME World Finals in Spain in November with a win in the IAME Waterswift Inter class.

Having set the fifth quickest time in qualifying, the city driver claimed a fifth-place finish in heat one, before winning heat two.

Starting from third on the grid in the Waterswift Inter final, Lines slipped back to seventh place on the opening lap.

But during a frantic race, the Maximum Motorsport driver pushed hard as he fought his way back up the order, reducing the gap to the leading pack in the closing stages.

Running third, Lines pulled off a fantastic move at the last corner of the final lap to claim the win.

Adding to a brilliant weekend for the Synergy Driver, Lines also took a commanding victory in the Rotax Inter class, making him the only driver to win two finals across the event.

A clean sweep of victories in the heat races gave him pole for the final.

Despite briefly losing the lead mid-race, he soon reclaimed the front and held it to the finish to cap a successful weekend.