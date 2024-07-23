DETAILS of the next meeting of the Burntwood Family History Group have been unveiled.

They will welcome Mike Kelly for his talk – King Alfred and What Made Him Great – at Chase Terrace Academy from 7pm to 9pm on 12th August.

The group will also hold their monthly drop-in research evening from 7pm to 9pm on 19th August.

A spokesperson said:

“This meeting is open to anyone seeking help with their genealogy research. “These ‘surgeries’ use the ICT facilities in a specialist computer classroom at Chase Terrace Academy, and those attending have access to the group’s subscriptions to Ancestry and Find My Past.” Burntwood Family History Group spokesperson