Members of the Burntwood Family History Group with Lichfield MP Dave Robertson
DETAILS of the next meeting of the Burntwood Family History Group have been unveiled.

They will welcome Mike Kelly for his talk – King Alfred and What Made Him Great – at Chase Terrace Academy from 7pm to 9pm on 12th August.

The group will also hold their monthly drop-in research evening from 7pm to 9pm on 19th August.

“This meeting is open to anyone seeking help with their genealogy research.

“These ‘surgeries’ use the ICT facilities in a specialist computer classroom at Chase Terrace Academy, and those attending have access to the group’s subscriptions to Ancestry and Find My Past.”

