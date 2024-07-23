STUDENTS at a Lichfield performing arts school have enjoyed a fun day to celebrate their final day of term.

The youngsters from the LCA Academy of Performing Arts were able to try out a bungee run, bouncy castle, games, sweet treats and face painting at the event.

Eleanor Ham, director of the academy, said:

“It’s really important to say thank you to all of our students for their hard work, being so amazing and spending their spare time with us at LCA. “We are genuinely so grateful for all our students – LCA is like a little family and it’s great to spend some time having fun together rather than focusing on acting in our usual weekly classes. “Our students work so hard throughout the year developing their skills and the fun day was all about saying ‘thank you’. It was great to see them all having such a great time.” Eleanor Ham

For more details on LCA’s new term of classes in September and summer workshops, email [email protected].