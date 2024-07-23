A NEW interest-free loan scheme to support businesses to become more environmentally sustainable is being launched.

Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council plan to use £1.4million of government funding to help companies better access the existing Green Solutions programme.

The initiative provides small businesses with free energy assessments which can help to save money and cut carbon emissions, in addition to offering low carbon grants of between £1,000 and £100,000 to implement the recommendations of the assessments.

The grants cover up to 50% of the eligible costs, with the new Green Loan Scheme proposed to help companies find the other 50%.

The move has already been approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet and is now subject to approval by Stoke-on-Trent City Council next month.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“The Green Solutions scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for businesses to make essential improvements to their operations that will support their growth, increase productivity and reduce carbon emissions and energy costs. “It’s a fundamental part of a business’s evolution that their operations become more sustainable, whether through improvements to their premises or production methods. “Green Solutions is already making a big difference to businesses across county and city which is fantastic, but we know meeting 50% of costs to implement findings of energy assessments to access grants remain a barrier to many. That is why we’re launching the Green Loan Scheme – bridging the gap and providing easier access to those grants. “It is a county council priority to support our businesses and tackle climate change and we’re sure these joint programmes will help to deliver those commitments. “We do need businesses get in touch now as there is a deadline for project completion.” Cllr Philip White

Businesses keen on participating in the Green Solutions programme can find out more at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/GreenSolutions.