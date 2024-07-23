COUNCIL chiefs should revive plans to introduce charges for parking on certain streets in Staffordshire, a review has recommended.

Staffordshire County Council had been looking to install pay-and-display machines at a number of sites prior to the pandemic, but the plans were shelved following a backlash.

But a review on civil parking enforcement in Staffordshire has now called on authority to look at the idea again, suggesting that charges could help generate funds for the parking service.

Working group members found that fines issued by civil enforcement officers did not cover the cost of enforcement, and that this “deficit budgetary position” was exacerbated by the relative lack of on-street parking charges in Staffordshire.

In its final report, the working group calls on Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways, to “review the on-street pay and display strategy” and “progress engagement with the relevant district and borough councils to overcome any concerns related to the implementation of new pay and display sites”.

It is one of seven recommendations contained within the report, which will be discussed by members of the economy, infrastructure and communities overview and scrutiny committee at their meeting today (23rd July).

The report states:

“We considered if there may be a need for the county council to revisit the on-street pay and display strategy to consider implementing more pay and display schemes to subsidise the parking offer in the county, whether an increase in workforce was viable or whether the budget allocated should be increased to reflect the rising costs of on street enforcement. “Currently, the limited implementation of on-street charging exacerbates the deficit budgetary position and an absence of parking infrastructure at certain locations prevents enforcement.” Civil Parking Enforcement working group report

The enforcement of on-street parking regulations in Staffordshire is carried out by officers from Stoke-on-Trent City Council, following an agreement with the county council in 2015 – a deal which was then extended until the end of March 2025.

At present, Lichfield District Council is responsible for off-street civil parking enforcement, with the local authority’s website confirming that the county council handles on-street issues.

But the working group found that there was “a lack of understanding” over which authority was responsible for enforcing which restriction.

The report also says that there is an “inconsistent approach to enforcement” across the county, caused in part by staffing shortages.

The working group was particularly concerned with parking problems outside schools and that the current level of parking fines, set by the government, was not enough to deter inconsiderate drivers.

Motorists can be fined £70 for higher level offences or £50 for lower level ones, with both reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days.

The working group’s findings will influence the county council’s review of civil parking enforcement, set to be carried out next year.

Cllr Peter Kruskonjic, chairman of the working group, said:

“As local councillors, we know how frustrated people get by irresponsible and inconsiderate parking in our areas. “It not only has a negative impact on their day, but also impacts on the wider community, recurring parking problems impact on other motorists, residents’ satisfaction, safety, and on the local economy. “This report shares our insight into parking problems, civil parking enforcement arrangements and our recommendations to the cabinet member to take forward.” Cllr Peter Kruskonjic