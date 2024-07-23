BOSSES at a local charity are trumpeting the success of an app for a new public art trail with more than 1,200 people already signing up.

March of the Elephants is currently taking place across Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth with dozens of decorated sculptures on display.

When the trail ends in September, the elephants will be auctioned off in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity said the new app had shown that more than 20,000 visits to the sculptures had been collected within the first few weeks of the event launching.

Georgia Haynes, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the response to our March of the Elephants app. “Despite the unfortunate damage to two of our elephants in the early days, it’s heartening to see that this hasn’t deterred people from embracing the trail. “The community’s support has been nothing short of amazing.” “We want to thank everyone, from individuals, families, children, companies and even four-legged friends who have taken part in the trail so far and who are also planning to in the near future. “Our heartfelt appreciation also goes out to the talented artists who created these incredible works of art, our generous sponsors, and the schools who have gone above and beyond to make a difference. “Also to everyone who has rallied around when the two elephants were damaged to help us back on our feet. Your support means the world to us and to those we care for.” Georgia Haynes

With seven weeks remaining and the school holidays approaching, St Giles Hospice is optimistic about the trail’s continued success.

Georgia said:

“We’re really excited for the weeks to come. There’s still plenty of time for more people to enjoy the trail before the elephants go to auction in September. “We’re looking forward to seeing even more participants out and about, discovering our colourful herd.” Georgia Haynes

For more information about the event visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.